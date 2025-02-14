Government Regulations, Data Security
DOGE’s moves on government data raises security concerns
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has gained extensive access to sensitive US government data, including federal employee records, payment systems, and classified intelligence reports, despite being composed of private-sector individuals with limited government experience, according to TechCrunch. The advisory group's actions have resulted in its scrutiny over security clearances, cybersecurity practices, and the legality of its activities. Despite these concerns, DOGE has infiltrated key agencies such as the Treasury Department, Office of Personnel Management, and Department of Education, with reports suggesting staff have fed sensitive government data into artificial intelligence systems. DOGE’s access raises national security concerns, with lawmakers questioning the group’s oversight and lack of transparency. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called Musk’s access a security risk due to his business ties with China creating a conflict of interest, while cybersecurity experts warn of potential breaches. Reports indicate DOGE staffers have bypassed security protocols, including using personal email accounts and unauthorized servers. Legal experts argue DOGE’s activities may violate the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, while several state attorneys general have filed lawsuits opposing the group's actions. The controversy has also strained US relations with allies concerned about intelligence security.
