DOGE to be sued by more than a dozen of states over payment system access

Trustmark has voluntarily dismissed its claims related to the class-action lawsuit filed last week.
A coalition of state attorneys is considering legal action against DOGE.

Legal action against Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency — which has been tasked to significantly reduce government spending at the behest of President Donald Trump — is being considered by a coalition of 14 state attorneys general to halt its illicit access to the Treasury Department's payment systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Trump "does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress," said the coalition, which includes attorneys general from California, New York, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, Maryland, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Nevada. Such a development comes after the Treasury Department barred most DOGE members from examining its payment systems following a lawsuit from union groups alleging that such systems contained a wide range of sensitive data from millions of Americans, including their Social Security numbers, bank routing numbers, and credentials.

