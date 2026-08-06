US reportedly drafting ban on Chinese optical transceivers

The Trump administration is reportedly drafting import rules that would bar optical transceivers from China, a move that could significantly impact U.S. data center operators and AI infrastructure buildouts, as first reported by SDx Central.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is said to be formalizing a measure to restrict these components, citing security concerns related to potential malware or data exfiltration by Chinese actors. This proposed ban could have substantial consequences for U.S. companies, as many leading optical transceiver manufacturers are based in China. Major cloud providers, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, rely on Chinese suppliers like Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink for hardware critical to their AI infrastructure. The move comes amid broader FCC efforts to address national security risks associated with Chinese technology, following previous bans on Chinese network equipment and routers. The optical transceiver market is projected to reach $112.3 billion by 2031, driven by AI development, though the U.S. is working to narrow China's current market lead.