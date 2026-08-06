Threat Management, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

US reportedly drafting ban on Chinese optical transceivers

China map outline, flag colors red, yellow glowing. Futuristic circuit board digital technology backdrop. High-tech data streams, innovation, modern design, connectivity global network.

(Adobe Stock)

The Trump administration is reportedly drafting import rules that would bar optical transceivers from China, a move that could significantly impact U.S. data center operators and AI infrastructure buildouts, as first reported by SDx Central.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is said to be formalizing a measure to restrict these components, citing security concerns related to potential malware or data exfiltration by Chinese actors. This proposed ban could have substantial consequences for U.S. companies, as many leading optical transceiver manufacturers are based in China. Major cloud providers, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, rely on Chinese suppliers like Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink for hardware critical to their AI infrastructure. The move comes amid broader FCC efforts to address national security risks associated with Chinese technology, following previous bans on Chinese network equipment and routers. The optical transceiver market is projected to reach $112.3 billion by 2031, driven by AI development, though the U.S. is working to narrow China's current market lead.

Source: SDx Central

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatBritish Standard 7799Brute ForceBusiness Impact Analysis (BIA)Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDumpster DivingFault Line Attacks

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds