Government Regulations

China reviews Palo Alto Networks products, citing security concerns

Closeup of mobile phone on computer keyboard with logo lettering of Palo Alto networks company

(Adobe Stock)

As noted by The Register, China's Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has initiated a review of products offered by cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. The regulator stated the review is necessary to ensure the secure operation of critical information infrastructure, prevent cybersecurity risks, and safeguard national security.

The CAC has not provided further details regarding the review. A spokesperson for Palo Alto Networks affirmed the company's commitment to high standards of business conduct and security, stating that the review has no impact on their ability to support customers or deliver services in the region. This situation draws parallels to China's 2023 investigation into Micron products, which resulted in a ban on sales to critical infrastructure operators due to perceived security risks, though a detailed explanation was not provided.

China has a history of accusing Western technology companies of aiding U.S. surveillance, a rationale that may be applied to the Palo Alto Networks review. The potential financial impact on Palo Alto Networks is unclear, as the company does not disclose revenue by country. This development could create opportunities for domestic Chinese security companies like Huawei and H3C, whose product offerings overlap with Palo Alto Networks'.

Source: The Register

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds