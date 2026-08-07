China reviews Palo Alto Networks products, citing security concerns

As noted by The Register, China's Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has initiated a review of products offered by cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. The regulator stated the review is necessary to ensure the secure operation of critical information infrastructure, prevent cybersecurity risks, and safeguard national security.

The CAC has not provided further details regarding the review. A spokesperson for Palo Alto Networks affirmed the company's commitment to high standards of business conduct and security, stating that the review has no impact on their ability to support customers or deliver services in the region. This situation draws parallels to China's 2023 investigation into Micron products, which resulted in a ban on sales to critical infrastructure operators due to perceived security risks, though a detailed explanation was not provided.

China has a history of accusing Western technology companies of aiding U.S. surveillance, a rationale that may be applied to the Palo Alto Networks review. The potential financial impact on Palo Alto Networks is unclear, as the company does not disclose revenue by country. This development could create opportunities for domestic Chinese security companies like Huawei and H3C, whose product offerings overlap with Palo Alto Networks'.