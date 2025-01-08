Breach, Data Security

Data breach hits Green Bay Packers’ online store

(Adobe Stock)

Wisconsin-based NFL team Green Bay Packers had its fans' information compromised following the breach of its online merchandise store Pro Shop between September and October, according to Cybernews.

Infiltration of the third-party-managed Pro Shop website from Sep. 23 and 24 and Oct. 3 to 23 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, email addresses, and billing and shipping addresses, as well as their credit card types, numbers, verification numbers, and expiry dates, said Green Bay Packers in a data breach notice. Additional details regarding the number of people whose data had been compromised were not provided but Green Bay Packers emphasized that the intrusion did not affect gift card, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Pro Shop website account purchases. Individuals impacted by the incident, who were given three years of complimentary identity theft recovery and credit monitoring services, have been urged to be mindful of potential fraudulent activity in their account statements, as well as possible spear-phishing intrusions.

