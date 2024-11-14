Breach, Data Security

Data aggregator breach exposes 122M individuals’ info

(Adobe Stock)

Global B2B data aggregation firm DemandScience, formerly known as Pure Incubation, was confirmed by cybersecurity researcher Troy Hunt to have owned the 122 million business contact details stolen and exposed by threat actor KryptonZambie in February, BleepingComputer reports.

Information compromised in the breach has been obtained from a system that had been inactive for nearly two years, noted DemandScience in an email sent to an individual who inquired the firm after seeing his data in the leak, which was then shared with Hunt. "[W]e have conducted a thorough internal investigation and conclude that none of our current operational systems were exploited," DemandScience said. Such a development comes months after DemandScience initially denied having its systems compromised following KryptonZambie's sale of 132.8 million records purportedly stolen from a misconfigured Pure Incubation system. All of the data had eventually been exposed by KryptonZambie for only 8 credits in mid-August.

