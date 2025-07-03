Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Cyberattack impacts Surmodics operations

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. medical device firm Surmodics had portions of its IT system taken offline following a cyberattack in early June, resulting in the activation of alternative customer order acceptance and product shipping mechanisms, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the extent of the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by a known threat actor, as well as efforts to recover other systems, are still underway following the restoration of critical systems, said Surmodics in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Surmodics "remains subject to various risks due to the cyber Incident, including the adequacy of processes during the period of disruption of the Company's IT systems, diversion of management's attention, potential litigation, changes in customer behavior, and regulatory scrutiny," said Surmodics Chief Financial Officer Timothy Arens in the SEC filing. Such a disclosure comes almost two months after California-based global health technology firm Masimo Corporation reported having its systems breached in an April attack.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrute ForceDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpSecPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds