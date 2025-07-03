Cyberattack impacts Surmodics operations

Major U.S. medical device firm Surmodics had portions of its IT system taken offline following a cyberattack in early June, resulting in the activation of alternative customer order acceptance and product shipping mechanisms, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the extent of the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by a known threat actor, as well as efforts to recover other systems, are still underway following the restoration of critical systems, said Surmodics in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Surmodics "remains subject to various risks due to the cyber Incident, including the adequacy of processes during the period of disruption of the Company's IT systems, diversion of management's attention, potential litigation, changes in customer behavior, and regulatory scrutiny," said Surmodics Chief Financial Officer Timothy Arens in the SEC filing. Such a disclosure comes almost two months after California-based global health technology firm Masimo Corporation reported having its systems breached in an April attack.
