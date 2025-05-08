Masimo significantly impacted by cyberattack

California-based global health technology firm Masimo Corporation had the operations of some of its manufacturing facilities disrupted by a cyberattack on April 27, hindering customer order processing, fulfillment, and shipping activities, reports Cybernews.Immediate activation of incident response and containment measures has been conducted upon discovery of the intrusion, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat operation and but is believed not to have impacted the firm's cloud systems, said Masimo in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Masimo "has been working diligently to bring the affected portions of its network back online, restore normal business operations, and mitigate the impact of the incident," according to the filing. Such an incident is not expected to affect the company's earnings as well, said Masimo CEO Katie Szyman. Masimo's disclosure comes as the firm announced the $350 million sale of its audio business to Samsung Electronics subsidiary Harman International.