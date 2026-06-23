Two men plead guilty in UK for cyberattacks on Transport for London

Two men have pleaded guilty in the United Kingdom to criminal charges related to a cyberattack that disrupted Transport for London's public transport network. The guilty pleas were entered by Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers, 18, who are identified as key members of the cybercrime group Scattered Spider. Their admissions came on the first day of a trial that was expected to last six weeks, as reported by Krebs on Security.

Jubair and Flowers admitted to conspiring to commit unauthorized acts against Transport for London's computer systems and causing risk of serious damage to human welfare. Flowers also admitted to hacking U.S. healthcare providers SSM Health Care Corporation and Sutter Health. Jubair is wanted in the U.S. for alleged computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering involving 120 network intrusions against 47 U.S. entities, resulting in at least $115 million in ransom payments. The group utilized SIM-swapping and SMS phishing campaigns to steal credentials, enabling access to sensitive data and financial assets.

Previous KrebsOnSecurity reporting linked Flowers to interviews following attacks on MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment. Tyler Buchanan, another Scattered Spider member, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft for his role in a 2022 SMS phishing spree that led to $8 million in cryptocurrency theft. Noah Michael Urban received a 10-year sentence for similar charges. Three other alleged Scattered Spider members still face charges in the U.S.