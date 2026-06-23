OT Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Dragos launches AI assistant for industrial control system cybersecurity

Oil refinery plant from industry zone, Aerial view oil and gas industrial, Refinery factory oil storage tank and pipeline steel at night.

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Dragos Inc. has launched EmberAI, an artificial intelligence assistant designed for operational technology (OT) environments, aiming to provide its threat intelligence to analysts of all experience levels, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

EmberAI operates on the Dragos Intelligence Fabric, which the company states is the largest OT cybersecurity data set, compiled from over a decade of adversary tracking and incident response. The tool allows analysts to query assets, vulnerabilities, and network activity using natural language, prioritizing threats based on operational impact. This launch addresses the growing number of attacks on critical infrastructure and the shortage of OT security specialists.

The target market includes organizations managing power grids, manufacturing plants, water systems, pipelines, and data centers. EmberAI's core functions include an intelligence-driven query engine, a correlation layer for a unified view of assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, and mapping detections to known OT threat groups. The company emphasizes that customer data remains within their environment, and analysts retain final decision-making authority.

Source: Silicon Angle

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