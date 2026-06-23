State and local governments request $300 million for cybersecurity grants

State and local government associations are urging Senate leaders to provide $300 million in annual funding for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. This funding request aligns with the program's historical support levels since its inception in 2021 and aims to bolster defenses against evolving cyber threats, with further coverage provided by Statescoop.

The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, established in 2021, has been instrumental in helping state and local governments enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. The program requires states receiving funds to allocate at least 80% to local government services, prompting many states to adopt "whole-of-state" cybersecurity strategies. These strategies extend support beyond state agencies to include local governments, academia, and the private sector. Despite some criticisms regarding matching requirements, the program has been generally well-received.

Legislation to reauthorize and fund the program through 2033 has been introduced in both the House and Senate. State officials have testified in favor of reauthorization, highlighting the program's role in improving coordination, cyber readiness, and the protection of essential services like emergency communications, public health, and elections, particularly as federal support diminishes and states face increasing cyber risks.