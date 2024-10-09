Breach, Data Security

Cyberattack compromises CreditRiskMonitor data

data breach concept, internet security and data protection

(Adobe Stock)

CyberScoop reports that CreditRiskMonitor, a trade credit advisory and supply chain risk monitoring software-as-a-service firm, had sensitive employee and contractor data compromised following a breach in July.

Infiltration of CreditRiskMonitor's systems between July 9 and July 17 enabled the theft of employees' and independent contractors' personally identifiable information. However, such an incident, which has not yet been claimed by any cybercrime operation, did not impact customer information and is unlikely to affect the company's financial standing and operations. "...[T]he situation remains fluid and [CreditRiskMonitor] will continue to assess if and when such developments are reasonably likely to impact its financial condition and results of operations," said CreditRiskMonitor, which has offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring for individuals impacted by the breach. Such a development comes months after CreditRiskMonitor touted in its annual report to shareholders the various safeguards it utilizes for cybersecurity threat defense, including security information event management, firewalls, and automated patch management.

