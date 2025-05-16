Government Regulations

Cyber threat info sharing law reauthorization sought by industry leaders

Information security industry leaders have called on lawmakers to renew the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 before September in a bid to ensure the continuation of voluntary cybersecurity threat sharing without the threat of any regulatory penalties or lawsuits, according to Nextgov/FCW.

Failure to extend the law would adversely impact defensive operations across several crucial industries, said National Technology Security Coalition Chief Information Security Officer Kate Kuehn before the House Homeland Security panel's cyber subcommittee. On the other hand, Information Technology Industry Coalition's John Miller said that a nonrenewal could mean reduced U.S. cyber defenses for its adversaries. "The one guarantee of a lapse is that attackers would be in a better position to capitalize on any resulting confusion and uncertainty," Miller added. However, House cybersecurity subcommittee chair Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., reassured the likelihood of approving an extension bill for the law soon.

