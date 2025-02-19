Cyber incident compromises Lee Enterprises files, apps

Major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has confirmed having its files pilfered and critical applications encrypted as a result of a still unresolved cyber incident earlier this month, which was previously noted to have disrupted printed newspaper deliveries, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from impacting printed publication distribution, such an intrusion — which was not acknowledged as a ransomware attack — also interrupted billing, collections, and vendor payments, while temporarily limiting online operations, according to Lee Enterprises' filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "While the full scope of the financial impact is not yet known, the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition or results of operations," said the media conglomerate in the filing, which confirmed an ongoing probe into the impact of the attack. Such an incident comes after similar cyberattack-related disruptions were reported by The Guardian and major Norwegian media firm Amedia.