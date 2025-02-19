Breach, Incident Response, Data Security

Cyber incident compromises Lee Enterprises files, apps

Pile of daily papers with news on the computer
(iStock via Getty Images)

Major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has confirmed having its files pilfered and critical applications encrypted as a result of a still unresolved cyber incident earlier this month, which was previously noted to have disrupted printed newspaper deliveries, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from impacting printed publication distribution, such an intrusion — which was not acknowledged as a ransomware attack — also interrupted billing, collections, and vendor payments, while temporarily limiting online operations, according to Lee Enterprises' filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "While the full scope of the financial impact is not yet known, the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition or results of operations," said the media conglomerate in the filing, which confirmed an ongoing probe into the impact of the attack. Such an incident comes after similar cyberattack-related disruptions were reported by The Guardian and major Norwegian media firm Amedia.

Related

Data breach notifications commenced by Finastra

Infiltration of an internal secure file platform between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 enabled the threat actor to pilfer a limited number of individuals' names and financial account details, said Finastra in its notification letter given to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

Insight Partners impacted by social engineering attack

Insight Partners disclosed immediately acting to contain and remediate the breach of some of its systems upon its discovery on Jan. 16, adding that an investigation has revealed no evidence suggesting persistent access to the impacted systems while dismissing the occurrence of further disruptions as a result of the incident.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherBoot Record InfectorByteChecksumCryptanalysisData Encryption Standard (DES)Diffie-HellmanDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds