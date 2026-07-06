Moody Bible Institute data breach exposes 2.3 million individuals

Data belonging to more than 2.3 million individuals associated with the Moody Bible Institute (MBI) has been exposed online following a cyberattack by the group ShinyHunters, as reported by The Register.

The breach, initially disclosed by MBI in June, saw ShinyHunters leak the stolen data after the Christian college apparently did not meet their extortion demands. The compromised information, now available in the Have I Been Pwned database, includes names, genders, dates of birth, physical and email addresses, phone numbers, and marital statuses. Documents related to donor relations, supporters, students, and alumni were also part of the cache. MBI stated that its technology team addressed a vulnerability and engaged external cybersecurity experts. They advised affiliated individuals to monitor their accounts and utilize credit freezes and fraud alerts.

ShinyHunters has a history of similar pay-or-leak attacks, having previously targeted major organizations like Salesforce, Carnival, and Pitney Bowes, and has been linked to a large-scale Oracle PeopleSoft campaign affecting over 100 organizations. Earlier in the year, national security alerts were issued regarding ShinyHunters after their attack on the learning platform Canvas, which impacted an estimated 275 million students.