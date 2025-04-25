Government Regulations, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Consolidated global cyber regulations sought by CISO coalition

Members of the Group of Seven nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have been urged by a coalition of chief information security officers from 45 major firms, including Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, and Honeywell, to work on better aligning cybersecurity regulations in a bid to reduce burdens for businesses, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Talks on harmonizing cybersecurity rules which could be done through reciprocity deals or expanded third-party authorizations should be conducted by governments at the OECD, where an action plan on adopting regulatory consolidation pledges would be developed, according to the CISO letter. Aside from bolstering regulatory implementation consistency and lawmaking collaborations, governments have also been sought to accelerate threat intelligence sharing and bolster corporate engagement. Such a letter detailing compliance challenges was regarded to be "helpful" by Venable Managing Director of Cybersecurity Services Ari Schwartz. "When companies have to do multiple assessments and audits to show alignment with the same controls, it is a waste of resources that could be going to actual security," Schwartz said.

