5 ways corporate boards can support CISOs in 2025

COMMENTARY: The CISO role has evolved significantly in recent years, transitioning from a technical position to a crucial business leadership role that helps organizations reduce not just cyber risk, but overall business risk.

The industry can’t achieve one without the other.

A cyberattack can cost thousands, if not millions, in financial damages, disrupt operations, and severely damage a company's brand and reputation. This can set an organization back for years, with effects felt long after resolution. As a result, the CISO’s role has become multifaceted, charged with both protecting a company and helping it make good business and product decisions based on a complex risk profile.

As these challenges continue, boards must empower CISOs so they can make critical decisions, allocate resources effectively, and influence business strategy. This means giving them the authority, support, and access they need to act swiftly, drive change, and shape the organization’s cybersecurity approach, ensuring they can prevent, rather than just react to, emerging threats.

According to a recent report, 82% of CISOs now report directly to CEOs, a dramatic increase from 47% in 2023 . Despite this increase in C-suite collaboration, significant gaps remain between CISOs and the boardroom. Many CISOs still struggle with limited access and influence at the leadership level, making it difficult to effectively communicate and secure the resources needed to protect their organizations. Conversely, boards often lack the expertise or advisory role that can align to the CISO’s broad set of responsibilities and unique risks.

At the same time, the threat landscape has become more complex as cybercriminals leverage AI to introduce new attack vectors and outpace traditional defenses. Last year, organizations saw an uptick in AI-enabled phishing attacks, and deepfakes were involved in nearly 20% of synthetic identity fraud cases . These incidents highlight the immense pressure on CISOs, who are expected to secure their organizations, and also predict, prevent, and react to threats that are evolving faster than ever. Because of these pressures, 1 in 4 CISOs are considering leaving the profession. This problem will only persist with sophisticated AI-driven attacks, increased exploitation of vulnerabilities, and growing nation-state attacks expected to dominate the threat landscape in 2025.

If CISOs are held accountable for breaches, companies must also empower them with decision-making authority, direct access to leadership, and the necessary resources to execute their security strategy. Organizations need to start thinking of CISOs as peers to all other C-level executives, with an equal seat at the table. Otherwise, organizations remain vulnerable to breaches that can cause financial losses, reputational damage, and other consequences.

Ensure direct, unfiltered access to leadership: The CISO must have a solid – not dotted – reporting line to the board. While it’s not always practical to have direct board reporting in every organization, CISOs must have a clear, independent channel to communicate risks without being filtered through other executives. Appoint a board-level CISO advocate: In addition to having direct, unfiltered access to the board, every CISO should have a dedicated “best friend” on the board who meets with them regularly, understands their challenges, and helps advocate on their behalf in boardroom meetings. This board advocate should meet with the CISO monthly, at a minimum, ideally co-chairing the CISO steering committee to ensure security priorities align with the overall business strategy. This model helps to ensure the CISO's concerns are reflected on an ongoing basis. Grant CISOs true authority: Don’t bury CISOs under IT leadership. They must have ownership of the security function. Boards must clearly define and uphold the CISO’s decision-making authority, empowering them to say, “No, we won’t do X because it’s a risk,” without fear of pushback or retaliation. The CISO must have management-level authority over the information risk and cybersecurity activities, have the ability to mandate minimum security controls for business applications, as well as the ability to “veto” or at least hold risky activities that violate the board and management risk appetites. Management should see the CISO as their chief counsel on information and cyber risk and treat them in the same manner as they would a chief legal officer. Ensure cybersecurity across business operations: CISOs must have a role in cybersecurity programs across all business functions. It’s no longer just a technology function. We need to extend the same best practices CISOs have successfully implemented in technology across the enterprise. CISOs need oversight over all critical business processes where risk exists. When we talk about privileged access and identity security, CISOs need the authority to enforce controls across both business and IT teams. This means not only securing traditional IT environments, but also ensuring that high-risk business users such as finance teams, executives, and those managing sensitive transactions operate under strong security measures and are held to the same security standards. Restack the security budget: Outdated IT budget benchmarks should not limit cybersecurity spending. As such, organizations must understand the risks they are up against today and how they may impact the business. Only then can they reassess where their crown jewels are and restack their security budget to best address where gaps may lie. However, companies just can’t leave this to the CISO; they must up-level them to the boardroom. From there, boards and CISOs need to reassess what needs protection and allocate the necessary people, resources, and budget accordingly.

Here are five actions boards should take to strengthen cybersecurity leadership and reduce risk:

When it comes down to it, every CEO and Chairman should want their CISO in the boardroom, not just to present a few metrics, but to participate and truly educate the management and board on the risks facing the enterprise. Few executives have areas of responsibility as broad as that of a CISO, and very few roles can have a more sudden, unforeseen, and potentially adverse impact on the business.

No longer can we layer CISOs under other functions, or relegate the CISO to presenting a few obscure metrics no one understands. CISOs are expected to shoulder this level of responsibility and boards and CEOs must empower them with the authority, access, and resources needed to succeed and perform the function.

By taking these five steps, organizations can reduce turnover and CISO burnout, and also build a stronger, more resilient security posture. Empowering the CISO has become more than just a best practice: it’s a business imperative for 2025 and beyond.

