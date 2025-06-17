Cloud IP theft risk rises amid collaboration surge

While cloud collaboration has revolutionized data sharing and productivity, it also exposes businesses to increasing risks surrounding intellectual property theft and data breaches , according to Express Computer

As companies adopt hybrid and multicloud systems, set to dominate by 2027, according to Gartner, the complexity of securing dispersed data becomes a major concern. The decentralization of cloud infrastructure often leads to misconfigurations, which IBM found account for 12% of breaches, and leaves firms vulnerable to cyberattacks. IP theft is a growing threat, especially in tech-driven industries, with Verizon attributing 97% of breaches in Asia-Pacific to social engineering and system intrusions. Human error, insider threats, and poor access management amplify these vulnerabilities. Experts emphasize the importance of encryption, strict access controls, and real-time monitoring to protect sensitive data. While cloud platforms offer inbuilt tools, businesses must take full responsibility for securing their IP. With proactive security strategies, companies can leverage the cloud's benefits without compromising their most valuable digital assets.