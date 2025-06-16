Over 9M impacted in alleged Credit Control Corporation hack

Virginia-based debt collection firm Credit Control Corporation was claimed to have information from 9.1 million people across the U.S. stolen in a data breach, Cybernews reports.
Included in the data pilfered from the healthcare- and telecommunications-focused debt collector were individuals' full names, phone numbers, ages, genders, property details, mortgage information, and loan types, according to the Cybernews research team, who analyzed the sample posted on a widely used leak site. Researchers said that malicious actors could leverage such information purportedly stolen from CCC to facilitate targeted financial scams and identity theft intrusions, as well as widespread phishing schemes. Such a development comes two years after CCC reported being impacted by a data breach that impacted more than 300,000 U.S. residents. Infiltration of CCC's systems has enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal information, said the firm.
Included in the data pilfered from the healthcare- and telecommunications-focused debt collector were individuals' full names, phone numbers, ages, genders, property details, mortgage information, and loan types, according to the Cybernews research team, who analyzed the sample posted on a widely used leak site. Researchers said that malicious actors could leverage such information purportedly stolen from CCC to facilitate targeted financial scams and identity theft intrusions, as well as widespread phishing schemes. Such a development comes two years after CCC reported being impacted by a data breach that impacted more than 300,000 U.S. residents. Infiltration of CCC's systems has enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal information, said the firm.