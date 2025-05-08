ClickFunnels refutes Satanic breach claims

Hackread.Widely used marketing software platform ClickFunnels has refuted an alleged data breach by the Satanic hacking group, which claimed to exfiltrate a pair of large data tables from the company following a third-party breach on April 29, according to
Aside from declaring the theft of ClickFunnels data tables with 974,000 entries combined, Satanic also asserted the theft of 90,000 phone numbers and 69,000 email addresses believed to have been processed through the marketing software's integration with Dutch global financial technology firm Adyen. "After carefully reviewing the provided information and conducting a thorough internal investigation, we can unequivocally confirm that this information was not derived from a breach of ClickFunnels security systems," said ClickFunnels General Counsel Addison Watson. While the breach claims have already been repudiated, ClickFunnels users have been urged to be mindful of suspicious account activity, as well as evaluate account settings to ensure the usage of unique and robust credentials.
