Casio ransomware hack impacts nearly 8.5K

Major Japanese electronics manufacturing firm Casio has disclosed having information from 8,478 individuals exposed following an Underground ransomware attack in early October as it noted the restoration of most systems targeted by the intrusion, BleepingComputer reports.

Nearly 6,500 of the impacted individuals were the company's employees, who had their names, birthdates, email addresses, taxpayer ID numbers, and HQ system account details, stolen as a result of the attack, according to Casio, which also disclosed the compromise of data belonging to 1,931 business partners and 91 customers along with other internal files. No databases containing customer information and credit card details had been affected by the incident, said Casio, which also emphasized not going into any ransom negotiations with the Underground gang. "Following consultation with law enforcement agencies, outside counsel, and security experts, Casio has not responded to any unreasonable demands from the ransomware group that carried out the unauthorized access," added the company.