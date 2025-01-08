Ransomware, Data Security, Breach

Casio ransomware hack impacts nearly 8.5K

Major Japanese electronics manufacturing firm Casio has disclosed having information from 8,478 individuals exposed following an Underground ransomware attack in early October as it noted the restoration of most systems targeted by the intrusion, BleepingComputer reports.

Nearly 6,500 of the impacted individuals were the company's employees, who had their names, birthdates, email addresses, taxpayer ID numbers, and HQ system account details, stolen as a result of the attack, according to Casio, which also disclosed the compromise of data belonging to 1,931 business partners and 91 customers along with other internal files. No databases containing customer information and credit card details had been affected by the incident, said Casio, which also emphasized not going into any ransom negotiations with the Underground gang. "Following consultation with law enforcement agencies, outside counsel, and security experts, Casio has not responded to any unreasonable demands from the ransomware group that carried out the unauthorized access," added the company.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Enterprise phishing clicks surged in 2024

Most phishing clicks have been aimed at cloud apps, the most targeted of which were those made by Microsoft as threat actors sought to compromise Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Live credentials, according to a report from Netskope.

Data breach hits Green Bay Packers’ online store

Infiltration of the third-party-managed Pro Shop website from Sep. 23 and 24 and Oct. 3 to 23 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, email addresses, and billing and shipping addresses, as well as their credit card types, numbers, verification numbers, and expiry dates, said Green Bay Packers in a data breach notice.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteChecksumCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryption

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds