Casio ransomware recovery remains bleak

TechCrunch reports that major Japanese electronics manufacturing firm Casio has disclosed uncertainty in its recovery from a ransomware attack earlier this month as many of its systems continued to be inoperable.

Immediate action to contain the intrusion via server takedowns has also affected shipments although only Japanese customers are believed to be impacted by such issues. "This countermeasure is affecting our receiving and placing orders with suppliers and schedule of product shipments. There is no prospect of recovery yet, but we are prioritizing our customers as we move forward with recovery," said Casio spokesperson Ayuko Hara, who noted the compromise of certain data but not customers' credit card details. Casio's disclosure comes after the intrusion was admitted to be conducted by the Underground ransomware operation, which purported the exfiltration of over 200 GB of data from the electronics giant's systems. Such claims by Underground, which has been associated with the Russian RomCom operation, are still under investigation.