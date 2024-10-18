Ransomware, Business continuity

Casio ransomware recovery remains bleak

Share
Cyber basics
(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that major Japanese electronics manufacturing firm Casio has disclosed uncertainty in its recovery from a ransomware attack earlier this month as many of its systems continued to be inoperable.

Immediate action to contain the intrusion via server takedowns has also affected shipments although only Japanese customers are believed to be impacted by such issues. "This countermeasure is affecting our receiving and placing orders with suppliers and schedule of product shipments. There is no prospect of recovery yet, but we are prioritizing our customers as we move forward with recovery," said Casio spokesperson Ayuko Hara, who noted the compromise of certain data but not customers' credit card details. Casio's disclosure comes after the intrusion was admitted to be conducted by the Underground ransomware operation, which purported the exfiltration of over 200 GB of data from the electronics giant's systems. Such claims by Underground, which has been associated with the Russian RomCom operation, are still under investigation.

Casio ransomware recovery remains bleak

Immediate action to contain the intrusion via server takedowns has affected shipments although only Japanese customers are believed to be impacted by such issues.

Related

Globe Life extorted following subsidiary breach

Information compromised as a result of the incident included individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and health-related details, among others although a probe into the total extent of stolen data continues, said Globe Life in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.