Breach, Data Security

Almost 57M affected by Hot Topic breach

Share
Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock

U.S. fast fashion retailer Hot Topic and its subsidiaries Torrid and Box Lunch were noted by Have I Been Pwned to have had more than 56.9 million customers' data — including full names, birthdates, physical and email addresses, phone numbers, purchase history, and partial credit card details — compromised as part of a recent data breach claimed by the threat actor Satanic, BleepingComputer reports.

Such a disclosure by HIBP comes after Satanic admitted to having stolen a database from Hot Topic, Torrid, and Box Lunch containing 350 million user records following a breach, which is believed by Hudson Rock to have been conducted through an information-stealing malware attack against Hot Topic's data unification service. Another analysis from Atlas Privacy revealed that Satanic's stolen database had information from 54 million customers spanning more than a decade, including 25 million weakly encrypted credit card numbers. Almost half of the exposed email addresses were not involved in prior data breaches, according to Atlas Privacy.

Related

US indicts alleged Snowflake hackers

Both Moucka, also known as waif, catist, judische, and cllyels, and Binns, also known as j_irdev1337 and irdev, have not only obtained 50 billion sensitive call and text records from a major telecommunications firm believed to be AT&T but also extorted nearly $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from at least three of their victims between November 2023 and early October.

Toll of Form I-9 Compliance breach grows

Such a figure represents a significant increase from the nearly 97,000 and almost 27,000 individuals reported by Form I-9 Compliance to have been affected by the data breach, which was identified in April and publicly disclosed in May, in earlier filings with the Maine AGO.

Over 300K Presbyterian Healthcare patients hit by third-party breach

Included in the data exfiltrated from Thompson Coburn's systems were individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, medical record and patient account numbers, treatment or prescription details, clinical information, medical provider details, and health insurance information, said the law firm in a disclosure to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Related Terms

ByteChecksumCiphertextCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.