Almost 300K impacted by Texas transportation department hack
Officials at the Texas Department of Transportation disclosed that nearly 300,000 crash reports have been pilfered from its Crash Records Information System following an attack last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Attackers who breached the state's CRIS using a compromised account, which has since been taken down, were able to exfiltrate data, including names, driver's license numbers, license plate numbers, car insurance policy numbers, and addresses, as well as details on crash-related injuries and incident narratives, said officials, who called on impacted individuals to be vigilant of potentially malicious emails, calls, or text messages. Such a development comes after the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services confirmed the theft of data belonging to 933 individuals following a phishing attack against one of its employees in February. Successful compromise of the employee's email account allowed access to individuals' driver's licenses, Social Security numbers, and other financial details.
