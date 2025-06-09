Illinois health data stolen in February phishing attack

StateScoop reports that officials at the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services disclosed the compromise of information from 933 individuals, 564 of which are state residents, following a February phishing attack.
Infiltration of an HFS employee email account via malicious emails sent via another hacked government account allowed threat actors to exfiltrate individuals' data, which may have included names, birthdates, driver's license and state ID numbers, and Social Security numbers, as well as child support- or Medicaid-related financial details, noted the agency in a data breach notification. While immediate efforts to thwart further compromise, including malicious link blocking and employee password resets, have already been conducted alongside the state Department of Innovation and Technology, impacted individuals were still urged to track credit reports and enable fraud alerts to avert potential malicious activity. Such a disclosure comes more than a year after Illinois' Department of Human Services and Secretary of State's office were reported to have been subjected to separate intrusions that have resulted in the exposure of SSNs.
