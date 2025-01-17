Breach, Data Security

Almost 3.5M impacted by Wolf Haldenstein breach

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that long-established U.S. law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP had information from almost 3.5 million individuals stolen following a data breach in December 2023.

Infiltration of Wolf Haldenstein's systems facilitated the compromise of individuals' full names, Social Security numbers, employee identification numbers, medical diagnoses, and medical claim details, none of which has been misused so far, said the law office in a data breach notice detailing that investigation into the extent of the breach only concluded early last month. "Wolf Haldenstein [...] undertook a time-consuming and detailed review of the data stored on the servers at the time of this incident to understand to whom that data relates. On December 3, 2024, Wolf Haldenstein identified a subset of potentially affected persons, but Wolf Haldenstein was unable to locate address information to provide direct notice to the subset of potentially impacted individuals," said the law office, who urged increased vigilance among impacted individuals.

