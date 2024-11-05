Identity

Two Adjacent Markets Collide: Customer IAM and Master Data Management

Share
Many different letters, numbers and special symbols, and silhouette of key as symbol of password. Concept of strong password creating, password-protected data, information security

(Adobe Stock)

As businesses face growing demands for secure and personalized customer interactions, fragmented and unauthoritative identity data presents significant challenges. Companies struggle to manage customer identity across multiple platforms, increasing the risk of non-compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and resulting in a disjointed customer experience.

To address these issues, a unified solution integrating Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) with Master Data Management (MDM) offers businesses a way to streamline customer data management, improve security, and enhance regulatory compliance. But how can these two distinct systems be successfully integrated?

Access this Liminal white paper to discover how combining CIAM and MDM can reduce data silos, ensuring accuracy across all customer touchpoints, while simultaneously enhancing security and preventing fraud by unifying customer data into a single source of truth.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Related Events

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.