Two Adjacent Markets Collide: Customer IAM and Master Data Management

As businesses face growing demands for secure and personalized customer interactions, fragmented and unauthoritative identity data presents significant challenges. Companies struggle to manage customer identity across multiple platforms, increasing the risk of non-compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and resulting in a disjointed customer experience.

To address these issues, a unified solution integrating Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) with Master Data Management (MDM) offers businesses a way to streamline customer data management, improve security, and enhance regulatory compliance. But how can these two distinct systems be successfully integrated?

Access this Liminal white paper to discover how combining CIAM and MDM can reduce data silos, ensuring accuracy across all customer touchpoints, while simultaneously enhancing security and preventing fraud by unifying customer data into a single source of truth.