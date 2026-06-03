Identity

Microsoft Edge retires master password feature, adopts passkeys and biometrics

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Microsoft is retiring the master password feature in its Edge browser, transitioning to more secure authentication methods like passkeys and biometrics. This change aims to enhance user security by moving away from traditional passwords, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

As of June 4, Microsoft will disable the master password feature in Edge, replacing it with device-based authentication such as Windows Hello, which includes PINs, fingerprint scans, and facial recognition. This move aligns with the growing industry trend towards passwordless authentication, which experts consider more convenient and secure than traditional passwords.

The reliance on passwords has long been identified as a significant cybersecurity vulnerability due to user tendencies to reuse weak or easily guessable credentials. Users may still opt for third-party password managers that support master passwords.

Source: Tech Radar

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Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

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