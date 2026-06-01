Dashlane accounts suspended amid brute-force attack

Dashlane accounts were temporarily suspended due to brute-force attacks targeting user credentials. The password management service confirmed that these suspensions were an automated security measure to prevent account hijacking, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

Dashlane users reported receiving notifications of suspicious login attempts from unknown devices and foreign locations, leading to account lockouts. The company confirmed these events were the result of brute-force attacks, where attackers attempt numerous password combinations to gain unauthorized access. Dashlane’s security systems automatically suspended the affected accounts to protect them. The company stated that its own systems were not compromised and that all affected accounts have since been unsuspended.

An investigation was launched on May 31 and marked as resolved the same day, with further monitoring and additional protective measures implemented. Despite the resolution, some users have continued to report login issues and unresponsiveness from support. Dashlane has not disclosed the number of accounts impacted by the incident.