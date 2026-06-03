How to Govern AI Agents Using Non-Human Identity Principles

Where Programs Fail

AI agent governance fails when organizations discover orphaned credentials from terminated agents still accessing production databases, or when marketing automation agents retain database write access months after campaign completion. These failures persist despite formal policy efforts because organizations make three operational design errors.

First, they map agents to existing service account workflows without modification. Service accounts were designed for stable, long-running workloads with predictable scope requirements. Agents perform multi-hop delegation and runtime scope negotiation — requesting permissions mid-task based on discovered requirements or user input. When you assign a service account to an agent and follow standard rotation schedules, scope inflation occurs because the agent accumulates permissions across multiple task types without scope reduction between tasks. The deprovisioning gap emerges because service account lifecycle is tied to application lifecycle, not individual task completion.

Second, they treat inventory as a one-time audit rather than a continuous process. Orchestration-platform-spawned agents can create and destroy themselves within a single task execution — launching, performing a specific action, then terminating. Point-in-time audit captures only the agents running during the scan window, missing the ephemeral identities that represent the majority of agent activity. This creates the orphan condition: temporary agent identities that complete their tasks but leave credentials and permissions behind because they were never inventoried for cleanup.

Third, they assign governance ownership entirely to the IAM team without business-unit co-ownership. This produces compliance theater. IAM teams can enforce technical controls like rotation schedules and access baselines, but they cannot justify why an agent needs write access to a specific database or when to trigger deprovisioning. Business units are the only parties that understand task requirements and can make meaningful scope decisions. Without co-ownership, you get agents with technically compliant configurations that operate with unnecessary privileges because no accountable party validated their scope against actual requirements.

Program Components

These design errors compound: inadequate inventory feeds incomplete ownership assignment, which enables scope drift despite formal controls.

A governance program for agent identities extends existing NHI lifecycle patterns with four additional components that address agent-specific requirements. Each component corresponds to one of the identity primitives from AI-AGENT-001 and closes specific failure modes identified in AI-AGENT-002.

operationalizes delegated identity by tracking agent creation across three deployment vectors. Developer API integrations spawn agents through direct service calls to LLM platforms. Orchestration-platform-spawned agents emerge from workflow automation tools when they invoke AI capabilities. No-code-tool-spawned agents arise when business users create AI workflows through visual interfaces. The inventory system must capture agent identity at creation time, not discovery time, because ephemeral agents may complete their lifecycle before the next scan. Classification assigns scope tiers: read-only agents that consume data without modification, read-write agents that create or update records, privileged agents with administrative access, and cross-system agents that bridge multiple environments. This component closes the audit gap by ensuring every agent identity is recorded with its scope category.

implement scoped credentials by assigning business accountability for each agent identity. Unlike service accounts, which can be owned by infrastructure teams, agents require business owners who understand task requirements. The baseline controls establish credential rotation schedules, eliminate shared credentials that multiple agents use, and require scope justification documentation for any agent beyond read-only access. This component closes the secrets proliferation failure mode by enforcing unique credentials per agent and closes scope inflation by requiring justification for elevated permissions.

deliver action-level audit trails and revocation binding. Per-task scope enforcement limits agent permissions to the minimum required for the current task, then reduces scope when the task completes. Mid-task revocation enables immediate credential cancellation if agent behavior deviates from expected patterns. For agents with administrative access, PAM policy extension applies the same session controls used for privileged human users. Delegation chain logging captures the complete sequence when one agent invokes another. This component closes the deprovisioning gap by enabling granular lifecycle control.

extends existing IGA certification campaigns to include agent identities with the same review standards applied to privileged service accounts. The quarterly scope optimization review compares actual access patterns against assigned permissions to identify unused entitlements. Deprovisioning trigger documentation specifies the business conditions that require agent termination. Incident response procedures define the escalation path when agent behavior triggers security alerts. This component closes the orphan condition by ensuring agent identities receive regular review and cleanup.

Phased Approach

The vendor category selected affects implementation effort: AI-native platforms often provide built-in agent governance capabilities, IAM/PAM vendors offer agent extensions to existing workflows, and orchestration platforms may require custom integration. See AI-AGENT-003 for tooling selection criteria.

The dependency ordering between program components makes phased implementation necessary. Each phase creates the foundation required for the next phase to function correctly.

establishes the identity registry without which ownership assignment fails. You cannot assign a named owner to an agent you have not enumerated. This phase deploys discovery across all three deployment vectors, implements scope tier classification, and creates the agent registry with coverage validation. Completion enables ownership assignment because business units can review the classified agent list and claim accountability for identities they recognize.

assigns business accountability and technical standards. Ownership assignment enables baseline controls because rotation schedules and scope standards require a named accountable party. This phase assigns owners for each discovered agent, enrolls agents in credential rotation, eliminates shared credentials, and documents scope justification for non-read-only agents. Completion enables runtime enforcement because enforcement policies require defined baseline scope and accountable parties to approve exceptions.

implements dynamic control capabilities. Per-task scope enforcement requires a defined baseline scope to enforce against — the output of Phase 2. This phase deploys scope reduction between tasks, enables mid-task revocation for privileged agents, extends PAM controls to administrative agents, and implements delegation chain logging. Completion enables meaningful access certification because reviewers can compare actual scope usage against task requirements.

delivers ongoing governance through existing IGA processes. Certification reviews are valuable only when reviewers can see what scope each agent actually has — the output of Phase 3 runtime monitoring. This phase integrates agent identities into certification campaigns, documents deprovisioning triggers, establishes incident response procedures, and implements quarterly scope optimization reviews.

Governance And Ownership

Attempting to implement phases out of sequence creates specific failures. Runtime controls without ownership assignment produce alerts with no accountable responder. Access certification without runtime visibility produces reviews based on assigned permissions rather than actual usage patterns. The four identity primitives require this implementation sequence: delegated identity (Phase 1), scoped credentials (Phase 2), action-level audit trails and revocation binding (Phase 3), then ongoing optimization (Phase 4).

The governance model splits accountability between the IAM team and business units based on the nature of agent deployment. This split follows from structural requirements, not organizational preference.

covers the framework, standards, classification taxonomy, tooling selection, and program metrics. The IAM team owns the technical infrastructure because they have implementation accountability and can enforce consistent controls across the environment. They define scope tier definitions, establish rotation schedules, select monitoring platforms, and measure program effectiveness through coverage and compliance metrics.

covers individual agent identities — their scope justification, deprovisioning triggers, and certification decisions. Business units own these decisions because they have visibility into task requirements that IAM teams lack. They understand why a specific agent needs database write access, when a marketing campaign concludes and its agents should be deprovisioned, and whether an agent's current scope matches its actual usage.

A model that places full ownership in IAM produces agents with no meaningful scope justification because IAM has no visibility into business task requirements. A model that places full ownership in business units produces agents outside any technical control framework because business units have no implementation accountability.

The coordination mechanism is the quarterly governance review where IAM presents coverage and compliance metrics while business units present scope optimization decisions. IAM reports on rotation compliance, discovery coverage, and policy violations. Business units report on deprovisioned agents, scope reductions, and new deployment patterns. This review identifies gaps where agents operate without business justification or technical controls.

Implementation Checklist

Phase Action Owner Role Completion Signal Phase 1: Inventory and Classification 1 Deploy agent discovery across developer API integrations, orchestration platforms, and no-code tools Platform Engineering Agent registry populated with 95% coverage confirmed by engineering leads 2 Implement scope tier classification (read-only, read-write, privileged, cross-system) IAM Team All discovered agents tagged with scope tier in registry 3 Create agent identity registry with continuous update capability IAM Team Registry operational with automated feed from discovery tools 4 Validate inventory coverage across all deployment vectors Security Operations Coverage report shows discovery across all three deployment types Phase 2: Ownership and Baseline Controls 5 Assign named business owners for each agent identity Business Owner Every agent in registry has assigned accountable party 6 Enroll agents in automated credential rotation based on scope tier IAM Team Rotation schedules active for all non-read-only agents 7 Eliminate shared credentials used by multiple agents IAM Team Credential audit shows unique credentials per agent identity 8 Document scope justification for all read-write, privileged, and cross-system agents Business Owner Justification records complete for all non-read-only agents Phase 3: Runtime Policy and Revocation 9 Deploy per-task scope enforcement for agents with write access PAM Team Scope reduction confirmed between task executions 10 Enable mid-task revocation capability for privileged agents PAM Team Revocation test successful within 5-minute window 11 Extend PAM session controls to agents with administrative access PAM Team Administrative agent sessions logged with same detail as privileged users 12 Implement delegation chain logging for multi-agent workflows Security Operations Complete audit trail captured for agent-to-agent invocations Phase 4: Access Review and Optimization 13 Integrate agent identities into IGA access certification campaigns IT Governance Agent entitlements appear in quarterly certification reviews 14 Document deprovisioning triggers per agent based on business lifecycle Business Owner Deprovisioning criteria defined for each agent identity 15 Establish incident response procedures for agent misbehavior Security Operations Runbook complete with escalation paths and containment steps 16 Implement quarterly scope optimization review against actual usage Business Owner First optimization review completed with scope reduction recommendations

For organizations implementing NIST AI RMF Govern 1.1 requirements, this governance model provides the operational implementation of policies, processes, and practices for managing AI system access control, authentication, and accountability (Source: airc.nist.gov ). The OWASP LLM Top 10 identifies excessive agency as the primary documented risk for LLM applications — the governance split directly addresses this through business unit scope justification combined with IAM technical enforcement (Source: owasp.org ).

The checklist provides sprint-assignable work with measurable completion signals. Each item specifies the accountable role and observable outcome that indicates successful implementation. For organizations with existing SPIFFE deployments, Phase 2 credential management can leverage attestation-based workload identity instead of traditional rotation schedules (Source: spiffe.io ).

Related coverage: This implementation extends NHI lifecycle governance patterns from IAM-NHI-001 and integrates with IGA access certification workflows described in IAM-GOV-001.