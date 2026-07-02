DHS investigating breach of intelligence sharing platform

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a breach of its Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) platform, a critical tool used by federal, state, and local governments for intelligence sharing and emergency response coordination, according to a recent report by TechCrunch.

Hackers reportedly gained access to HSIN servers in late May and early June, potentially exposing sensitive but unclassified information. The full extent of the data compromised and the number of records affected remain unclear. Senator Mark Warner has expressed concerns that the breach could risk national security, as HSIN is currently being used to support the World Cup and was instrumental in coordinating the response to a past air disaster.

This incident adds to a series of cybersecurity lapses affecting federal agencies, including previous exposures of personal information on HSIN, classified information leaks, and breaches of federal databases. The identity and motives of the perpetrators are currently unknown.