A new report by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) outlines an urgent call for action to make America's critical infrastructure more resilient in the face of attacks that exploit the unprecedented concentration of digital functions within a few dominant entities—referred to as digital consolidation.

The framework for resilience ICIT has proposed rests on four key pillars: Resourcing, Recovery, Rehearsals, and Response. The graphic below breaks down what that looks like.