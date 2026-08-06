Enterprises are deploying AI agents like Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Claude Code faster than they can secure them, and attackers are exploiting that gap through prompt injection. Hidden instructions get buried in web pages, files, and even images that a human would never notice but an AI agent reads and acts on.Menlo Security is building Menlo Agent Runtime Security (MARS) to close that gap, running every agent session in an isolated cloud that sanitizes content before an agent can act on it.Ramin Farassat, Menlo Security's Chief Product Officer, discusses why the exposure lives in the connectors and integrations around the model rather than the model itself, and how security teams can put controls on the agent attack surface without blocking agentic AI outright.https://www.menlosecurity.com/product...MARS is now available today, and Menlo Security is demonstrating it live at Black Hat USA (Booth #4702, Mandalay Bay) and Ai4 (Booth #424, The Venetian), Aug. 4–6 in Las Vegas.Please visit: https://securityweekly.com/menlobhShow Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1Segment Resources:
Black Hat, AI/ML, Application security
Ramin Farassat on how Menlo Security is securing AI agents from prompt injection
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