Google’s John Hultquist on outpacing the adversary with AI threat defense

The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a radical shift. AI is no longer just a productivity accelerator for developers and analysts — it has become actively weaponized by sophisticated threat actors to discover and exploit vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed.John Hultquist discusses Google’s own approach to combating today’s threats and the need for security teams to transform vulnerability management with machine-speed defense.Segment Resources:
This segment is sponsored by Google Cloud. Visit https://securityweekly.com/googlebh to learn more about them!Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1