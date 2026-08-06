John Hurley discusses Optiv's ability to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.With more than 6,000 clients and 450 technology partners, Optiv is the one clients trust to handle real-world cyber complexity, reduce risk and deliver real results. Learn why Optiv is the most trusted brand in cyber at https://securityweekly.com/optivbh.Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1
Black Hat, Security Operations
Optiv’s John Hurley on simplifying cybersecurity
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