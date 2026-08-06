Black Hat, Security Operations

Optiv’s John Hurley on simplifying cybersecurity

John Hurley discusses Optiv's ability to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

With more than 6,000 clients and 450 technology partners, Optiv is the one clients trust to handle real-world cyber complexity, reduce risk and deliver real results.

Learn why Optiv is the most trusted brand in cyber at https://securityweekly.com/optivbh.

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1

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