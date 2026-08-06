Mimecast’s Leslie Nielsen on why human risk doesn’t stop at people

AI agents now act with the same credentials and access as the humans who deployed them, but without the judgment or accountability that comes with actual employment.

Mimecast CISO Leslie Nielsen argues that treating agentic AI as a brand new, standalone security category is the wrong instinct: agents are an extension of human risk, and the controls organizations already use to manage people are the right foundation for managing machines.

In this conversation, Nielsen unpacks the growing gap between security leaders who expect AI driven attacks and those who feel prepared for them, and what that gap means for CISOs walking the floor at Black Hat.

Mimecast's new whitepaper Securing The Agentic Enterprise: https://assets.mimecast.com/api/publi...

Mimecast's landing page for thought leadership resources: https://www.workprotected.com/

Mimecast's State of Human Risk Report: https://www.mimecast.com/resources/eb...

Mimecast's Threat Intelligence Hub: https://www.mimecast.com/threat-intel...

Segment Resources: