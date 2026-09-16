Preparing for AI-enabled incidents: Helping business leaders understand enterprise risk

AI-enabled attacks don't require enterprises to throw out incident-response playbooks. But security leaders need to examine the assumptions those plans were built on — and help business leaders understand how failures can spread.

Business email compromise , credential theft, and ransomware aren't new. Yet AI changes the speed, scale and credibility of those attacks. It helps attackers conduct research more quickly and produce more convincing lures.

Meanwhile, organizations that put their own AI systems into business processes give security teams another set of identities, permissions, and automated actions to account for when something goes wrong.

The result isn't only more cyber risk. An AI-enabled incident becomes an operational problem if systems are taken offline, a financial problem if fraud or disruption creates losses, a regulatory problem if notification obligations are triggered, and a reputational problem if customers lose confidence in the organization's response.

For security leaders, the challenge is explaining what those risks mean for the business. Executives and boards don't need a technical explanation of every way an attacker might use AI. They need to know where the business is exposed, which decisions may need to be made during an incident and whether the organization can make them quickly.

Many response plans assume organizations will have time to investigate, verify information and consult the right people. They also assume familiar ways of establishing identity — a phone call, video meeting or message from a known executive — provide meaningful assurance.

Translate cyber incidents into business consequences

Those assumptions are becoming less reliable. Preparing for AI-enabled incidents means finding where existing plans depend on trust, time and human coordination — and strengthening those areas before an incident puts them to the test.

Security leaders need to help executives understand what an AI-enabled incident could mean for the organization, not just how the attack works.

A compromised credential, manipulated AI system or convincing executive impersonation is the starting point. The business consequences come next.

Could an incident interrupt a critical service or force the company to take a revenue-generating system offline? Could fraudulent instructions cause financial losses? Could compromised data trigger regulatory or contractual obligations? Could an unauthorized AI action affect customers?

Framing incidents around those consequences also makes clear why response can't remain within the security organization.

Security may determine what happened technically. Legal may decide whether notification requirements have been triggered. Finance may respond to fraudulent transactions. Communications may need to address customers or the public. Business leaders may have to decide whether an important system can continue operating.

Reevaluate how the organization verifies identity

Executives don't need to become AI security experts. They need to understand which business decisions an incident could force — and who has authority to make them.

Synthetic voice, video and text make familiarity a weaker form of authentication. A voice that sounds like the CFO or a video call that appears to include a senior executive should not be enough to prove a request is legitimate.

That doesn't make callbacks or dual authorization obsolete. But organizations need to determine whether those controls are truly independent.

A callback only works if an employee uses a trusted number obtained independently of the suspicious request. Dual authorization provides limited protection if both people approve a transaction based on the same spoofable communication channel.

High-consequence actions — transferring money, changing payment information, resetting privileged credentials or granting access — should require verification through a separate trusted channel or credential.

Security leaders should examine those workflows from an attacker's perspective: What would someone need to compromise or impersonate to defeat the process?

Define who can make critical decisions

If the answer is one communication channel or one convincing synthetic identity, the verification process isn't providing enough assurance.

AI-enabled incidents can also expose unclear decision-making authority.

Security may be investigating while legal considers notification obligations, communications prepares messaging, finance evaluates losses and business leaders decide whether operations should continue. Those activities may need to happen simultaneously.

That makes the distinction between responsibility and authority important. The person investigating an incident isn't necessarily the person who can shut down a revenue-generating system.

NIST's Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 treats roles, responsibilities and authorities as part of cybersecurity governance. Its risk-management guidance also distributes responsibility for managing risk across an organization rather than concentrating it within security.

Incident-response plans should put that principle into practice.

Who can take a production system offline? Who determines whether notification requirements have been triggered? Who approves external communications? Who can suspend an AI application or agent?

Put a clock on escalation

Organizations should identify who has authority to make each high-consequence decision before an incident occurs.

Naming a decision-maker isn't enough if that person can't be reached.

Response plans often say "escalate to leadership" or "convene the crisis team." Those are intentions, not operational processes.

Escalation paths need both a time limit and a fallback.

If the authorized decision-maker doesn't respond within a defined period, authority should move to another named role. That person needs to know in advance that they own the decision and its residual risk.

An escalation process built around waiting hours for executives to confer won't work if a decision needs to be made in 20 minutes.

Add AI branches to existing response plans

Security leaders should test not only who makes the decision, but how quickly the organization can reach someone empowered to make it.

Organizations don't necessarily need separate incident-response programs for AI.

In guidance published in May 2026, CISA, the NSA and international cybersecurity partners recommended extending existing security frameworks to agentic AI systems rather than waiting for new frameworks.

The same approach applies to incident response. Existing plans should address situations where AI changes the investigation or decisions that need to be made.

What happens when voice or video can't be trusted to establish identity? How does the organization respond when an approval process may have been manipulated with synthetic media? Can responders determine whether an action was performed by an employee, an authorized AI system or an attacker?

Organizations deploying AI agents face additional questions. Who can suspend an agent if its behavior is uncertain? Can responders determine what data it accessed and what actions it took? What evidence needs to be preserved to reconstruct those actions?

Treat enterprise AI systems as part of incident response

These are extensions of familiar incident-response issues: identity, authorization, logging, containment and accountability. AI adds more human and machine actors and can increase the speed at which they act.

Security teams also need to account for their organization's own AI systems, not just attackers using AI.

Attackers are already targeting those systems and the workflows around them. A 2026 report from LevelBlue, Harbottle & Lewis and Sodali & Co. points to malicious prompt injection, vulnerabilities in AI development platforms and malicious AI servers that impersonate trusted services.

Malicious instructions can also be hidden in ordinary files — such as email attachments, calendar invites, images or documents — and triggered when an AI system processes them.

As enterprises give AI systems access to corporate information and allow agents to take actions across applications, those systems become part of the incident-response environment.

Responders need to know what an AI system was authorized to access, what it actually accessed, what actions it took and who or what authorized them.

Without that information, determining the scope and consequences of an incident becomes difficult.

This is where AI governance and incident response overlap. Logging, authorization, identity, data access and human oversight don't just support AI governance. They provide evidence when an AI system is involved in an incident.

The EU AI Act, for example, establishes documentation, human oversight and cybersecurity requirements for high-risk AI systems. An organization that can't reconstruct what an AI system accessed, produced or influenced may struggle to investigate an incident and explain its response afterward.

Change what tabletop exercises test

For business leaders, that makes AI governance more than a compliance exercise. It is part of the organization's ability to manage the consequences when an AI system is compromised or behaves unexpectedly.

AI-enabled incidents also give organizations a reason to rethink tabletop exercises.

Security teams often use exercises to test detection, investigation and containment. Those capabilities still matter. But preparation needs to extend beyond the security team.

The LevelBlue report recommends joint legal and technical breach simulations as well as tabletop exercises that include communications and executive teams. It also emphasizes cross-functional coordination when responding to fast-moving AI-driven threats such as deepfakes and misinformation.

Some AI scenarios should also begin after a control has failed.

Run an exercise in which a fraudulent transfer has been approved and the audit trail appears legitimate. Or test a scenario where an AI agent performs an unauthorized action and responders don't know whether it malfunctioned, was manipulated or acted within overly broad permissions.

Then test the organization, not the security tool.

Can security determine what happened while finance assesses the financial exposure? Does legal know whether notification obligations have been triggered? Can communications prepare for customer questions? Does everyone know who can stop a system or business process?

Most importantly, can those decisions be made quickly?

NIST guidance distinguishes between discussion-based exercises, such as tabletops that examine plans and roles, and exercises that test actual response actions.

Give the board measures of preparedness

A tabletop where participants simply agree that a security control would have prevented the incident doesn't show what happens when prevention fails. A stronger exercise assumes something has gone wrong and tests whether the organization can manage the consequences.

Blocked attacks and detected AI threats may show security activity. They say less about whether the organization can manage an incident that gets through.

Boards need measures that show whether the enterprise is prepared to act.

How many high-consequence decisions have a named owner? How quickly can the organization reach someone with authority to act? When were escalation procedures last tested? Which critical transactions still rely on voice, video or another potentially spoofable form of verification? How long does it take to move from detection to the first major cross-functional decision?

Reporting should also connect preparedness to the business processes at greatest risk. Directors need to know where a slow or poorly coordinated response could have the greatest operational, financial, regulatory or reputational impact.

Prepare for the failure, not the technology

The goal isn't another cybersecurity dashboard. It's a clearer picture of whether the organization can make effective business decisions when an incident puts normal processes under pressure.

AI-enabled attacks don't require enterprises to reinvent incident response. They require organizations to pressure-test the assumptions underneath it.

Can identities be independently verified? Can responders distinguish human actions from AI actions? Are decision rights clear? Can escalation paths move at the speed an incident requires? Can security, legal, finance, communications and executive teams make decisions together when information is incomplete?

An organization can have strong detection technology and still handle an AI-enabled incident badly if those processes fail. Preparedness depends not only on AI-specific security controls, but on the verification, authority and coordination mechanisms that determine what happens after a control fails.

That also changes the conversation with executives and boards. AI risk becomes more concrete when it is connected to consequences leaders already understand: disrupted operations, financial loss, regulatory exposure, customer impact and difficult decisions made under pressure.

As AI makes attacks faster and trust harder to establish, weaknesses in those response processes will become harder to overlook. Organizations that address them now will be better prepared not only for AI-enabled incidents, but for any cyber crisis where the speed and quality of enterprise decisions determine the outcome.