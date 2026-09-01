Cronos network resumes activity after $74 million lending exploit

The Cronos blockchain network has resumed trading activity following a price-manipulation attack on the Tectonic cryptocurrency lending platform that allowed an attacker to borrow $74 million. The threat actor artificially inflated the price of Tectonic's TONIC token, using it as collateral to borrow real assets within 20 minutes, with further coverage provided by Bleeping Computer.

The attacker exploited the Tectonic platform, a decentralized finance lending application on the Cronos network, by inflating the price of the TONIC token by 100 times. This allowed them to borrow approximately $74 million in assets. However, blockchain security firm PeckShield reported that only about $6 million worth of Ethereum was successfully stolen, with the remainder of the funds becoming inaccessible on the Cronos network.

In response to the exploit, Cronos halted the blockchain to prevent further damage and restore the chain to its state before the incident. The network has since restarted, producing blocks again after a validator-consensus emergency action. Tectonic, previously the largest lending protocol on Cronos with $122 million in total value locked, now holds under $3 million. The incident highlights the risks associated with price manipulation in DeFi protocols and the potential impact on network stability.