Closing the accountability divide: How to prove what happened in a breach

Cybersecurity has become remarkably adept at answering one simple question: Is something going wrong? As part of this mission, EDR and XDR platforms can quickly identify suspicious behavior and rapidly contain compromised systems.

But after the dust settles following an incident , executives, regulators, insurers, customers and lawyers then must ask a harder question: Can you prove exactly what happened, and take steps to make sure it doesn't happen again?

Many organizations cannot. The resulting divide between detecting an incident and understanding what took place is the "accountability gap."

The difference between detection and investigation

"It’s easy to spot the suspicious activity," notes Exterro in a recent executive summary , "but hard to evaluate its business impact."

They may seem like two sides of the same coin, but detection and investigation produce very different outcomes. Detection raises alerts and identifies suspicious authentication, endpoint behavior and/or network traffic.

Investigation provides answers. It explains what suspicious activity signifies and establishes facts, such as the scope of compromise, an attacker's path through the environment, what data may have been affected and which actions were malicious.

Most modern attacks involve no malware or other clear indicators of compromise. Instead, they abuse stolen credentials and legitimate tools like remote-desktop programs, and hence mimic normal user activity.

Why the accountability gap matters

EDR and XDR tools can generate alerts if they spot suspicious behavior, but they are not designed to reconstruct intent across multiple environments or gather evidence capable of withstanding regulatory or legal scrutiny. Only thorough investigations following incidents can do so.

Modern forensic evidence may be dispersed across endpoints, cloud services, SaaS applications, identity providers , collaboration platforms and mobile devices. Detection tools can identify those fragments, but investigators must connect them into a defensible timeline that distinguishes legitimate activity from malicious behavior.

Failure to make that distinction creates an accountability gap. Even after an incident is contained and documented, uncertainty about the attacker's methods and motives can delay regulatory notifications and cyber-insurance claims, increase legal exposure, hamper executive decisions and erode customer trust.

Because of these factors, the inability to explain how and why a breach took place can ultimately create more prolonged business disruption than the incident itself.

What investigation readiness is and how to achieve it

"The organizations best prepared for the future will not only detect incidents faster but understand them better," notes the Exterro executive summary

Exterro proposes adding investigation readiness as a fourth pillar alongside the traditional cyber-resilience pillars of prevention, detection and response. It argues that organizations should prepare to be able to collect and preserve evidence rapidly after an incident, correlate it across environments, reconstruct attacker timelines and maintain defensible chains of custody.

Achieving this requires appropriate evidence-retention policies, as well as ensuring that cloud, identity, endpoint, mobile and collaboration systems are accessible to investigators. The investigation workflow must include all the areas that an incident can affect.

"While prevention or detection can be measured by alerting time and speed of isolation," says the Exterro executive summary, "investigation is all about an organization’s capability to tell the story and defend its conclusions under challenging conditions."

Automation, including agentic AI , can help prioritize and correlate massive evidence sets, but Exterro cautions against mounting fully autonomous investigations. Human oversight, transparency and defensibility remain essential.

Why accountability must become part of cyber resilience

"Automation should improve the work of investigators," notes the summary, "but not substitute for them."

Traditional resilience metrics emphasize preventing attacks, detecting them quickly and restoring operations. Those remain important, but organizations must increasingly demonstrate that their conclusions about an incident are supported by facts.

Accountability therefore becomes a fourth dimension of cyber resilience. Organizations should be able to explain what happened, establish the extents of an incident, provide defensible evidence and confidently answer questions from boards, regulators, insurers, customers and attorneys.

Contrary to common understanding, the modern cyber incident does not end when the attacker is expelled. It ends when the organization can explain and defend what happened.

Closing the accountability gap requires treating evidence as a strategic asset and investigation readiness as a capability built before any breach or incident. Detection creates visibility, but investigation turns that visibility into facts.

In an era of identity-based attacks that don't use malware and increased regulatory scrutiny, facts are what let organizations not merely recover from incidents but prove that their responses — and their conclusions — can withstand scrutiny.

"The organizations that will dominate the new era of cyber resilience will be those who invest not just in detection, but also in investigation of an incident," says Exterro.