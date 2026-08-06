Apiiro’s Idan Plotnik on AI writing code that sharpens attacks

Two storms are converging on how software gets built. The first: AI coding assistants are generating far more code than any security team can review, and with it, far more risk. The second: AI is sharpening the tools attackers use to find and exploit weaknesses faster than ever.

Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro, explains why this convergence has moved the security perimeter to the coding agent itself, and makes the case for a prevention-first model where an AI AppSec agent guards coding agents in real time, governed by the principle that the agent writing the code cannot be the one to secure it.