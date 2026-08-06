Two storms are converging on how software gets built. The first: AI coding assistants are generating far more code than any security team can review, and with it, far more risk. The second: AI is sharpening the tools attackers use to find and exploit weaknesses faster than ever.Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro, explains why this convergence has moved the security perimeter to the coding agent itself, and makes the case for a prevention-first model where an AI AppSec agent guards coding agents in real time, governed by the principle that the agent writing the code cannot be the one to secure it.This segment is sponsored by Apiiro. Visit https://securityweekly.com/apiirobh to learn more about them! Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1
Black Hat, AI/ML, Application security
Apiiro’s Idan Plotnik on AI writing code that sharpens attacks
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