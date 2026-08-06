Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing cybersecurity — not only by making attacks faster and more sophisticated, but also by forcing defenders to rethink how security operations are built.In this conversation, Kai CEO and co-founder Galina Antova discusses why the industry is moving toward machine-led security, what is preventing organizations from trusting autonomous AI, and what recent survey data from hundreds of CISOs reveals about where cybersecurity is headed next.To learn more about Kai, please visit: https://securityweekly.com/kaibhShow Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1
Black Hat, AI/ML, Application security
Kai’s Galina Antova on the shift to machine-led security
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