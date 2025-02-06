One breach to rule them all: The security perils of digital consolidation

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Digital Consolidation Risk and National Security briefing addresses the growing risks associated with IT and cybersecurity consolidation. The briefing showcases the findings and recommendations of ICIT's six-member Task Force, composed of industry experts and leaders to shape cybersecurity policy for the next Administration. Panel 1: Fireside Chat- Digital Consolidation
- Moderator: Lt General Mary O'Brien
- Cory Simpson, CEO, ICIT
- Brett Freedman, Senior Advisor at WestExec
