One breach to rule them all: The security perils of digital consolidation

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Digital Consolidation Risk and National Security briefing addresses the growing risks associated with IT and cybersecurity consolidation. The briefing showcases the findings and recommendations of ICIT's six-member Task Force, composed of industry experts and leaders to shape cybersecurity policy for the next Administration.

  • Moderator: Lt General Mary O'Brien
  • Cory Simpson, CEO, ICIT
  • Brett Freedman, Senior Advisor at WestExec

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Digital Consolidation Risk and National Security briefing addresses the growing risks associated with IT and cybersecurity consolidation. The briefing showcases the findings and recommendations of ICIT's six-member Task Force, composed of industry experts and leaders to shape cybersecurity policy for the next Administration. Panel 2: Task Force Panel

Over 17K impacted by Texas city breach

The Dallas suburb noted in an online notice that the incident resulted in the compromise of names, addresses, Social Security numbers, credit card details, driver's license numbers, medical insurance data, and financial account details.

