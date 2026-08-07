Keyfactor’s Ellen Boehm on enterprise AI at scale

As AI agents become autonomous participants inside enterprise environments, organizations can no longer rely on static credentials and traditional identity models to establish trust. Enterprise AI is driving a shift from possession-based access to cryptographically verified identity, as AI agents, cloud-native workloads, and automated services increasingly make decisions and interact with critical systems.

Ellen Boehm, SVP of strategy and AI innovation at Keyfactor, discusses why organizations need to continuously establish trust, govern machine identities and cryptography, and build a resilient foundation for securing AI across increasingly dynamic environments.

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This segment is sponsored by Keyfactor.