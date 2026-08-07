Black Hat, AI/ML, Identity

Keyfactor’s Ellen Boehm on enterprise AI at scale

Keyfactor's Ellen Boehm

Keyfactor’s Ellen Boehm

As AI agents become autonomous participants inside enterprise environments, organizations can no longer rely on static credentials and traditional identity models to establish trust. Enterprise AI is driving a shift from possession-based access to cryptographically verified identity, as AI agents, cloud-native workloads, and automated services increasingly make decisions and interact with critical systems.

Ellen Boehm, SVP of strategy and AI innovation at Keyfactor, discusses why organizations need to continuously establish trust, govern machine identities and cryptography, and build a resilient foundation for securing AI across increasingly dynamic environments.

Segment Resources:

This segment is sponsored by Keyfactor.

Visit https://securityweekly.com/keyfactorbh to learn more about them!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-2

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Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

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