Bugcrowd’s Braden Russell on launching Pathseeker

Bugcrowd is launching Savant Pathseeker, the first product in its new Agentic Offensive Testing line, which combines continuous agentic pentesting with on-demand human validation.

The launch comes as the security industry grapples with a growing "AI slop" problem, where unchecked AI-generated vulnerability reports have overwhelmed bug bounty programs and even forced some, like Curl, to shut theirs down.

CTO Braden Russell unpacks how Bugcrowd is positioning Savant Pathseeker as a response to that industry-wide trust problem, not just a new product launch.

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