AI didn't ask permission — and it permanently changed what data risk looks like.Ronan Murphy, Forcepoint Chief Data Strategy officer and member of the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council in Ireland, shares insights on a clear call to action for agentic enterprises: stop locking AI down and start securing it where the risk actually lives, in the data itself.Learn why data trust is the foundation of the agentic era and how the world's leading enterprises are ending the false choice between AI innovation and data safety.https://securityweekly.com/forcepointbh to learn more about them!Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-2Segment Resources:
Black Hat, AI/ML
Forcepoint’s Ronan Murphy on securing the data layer AI just set on fire
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