Intruder’s Chris Wallis on AI pentesting and the future of cybersecurity

Intruder CEO and founder Chris Wallis discusses how AI addresses the long-standing gap between traditional pentesting and automated vulnerability scanning.Wallis dives into the nuances of AI-enabled security and how these offerings will impact midmarket security teams.Segment Resources:
Intruder's continuous exposure management platform helps security, IT, and engineering teams stop breaches before they start.For more information about Intruder’s products and services, please visit https://securityweekly.com/intruderbh.Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1