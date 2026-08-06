Black Hat, AI/ML, Penetration Testing

Intruder’s Chris Wallis on AI pentesting and the future of cybersecurity

Intruder CEO and founder Chris Wallis discusses how AI addresses the long-standing gap between traditional pentesting and automated vulnerability scanning.

Wallis dives into the nuances of AI-enabled security and how these offerings will impact midmarket security teams.

Segment Resources:

Intruder's continuous exposure management platform helps security, IT, and engineering teams stop breaches before they start.

For more information about Intruder’s products and services, please visit https://securityweekly.com/intruderbh.

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-1

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