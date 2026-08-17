Inside Mythos: A CSO’s technical decoder for Anthropic’s autonomous offensive AI

Anthropic's Mythos AI model landed with a loud thud in April, shocking the cybersecurity industry and security managers with the frightening number of zero-day vulnerabilities it can quickly discover. Yet the real significance of Mythos isn't how many security flaws it finds. It's how it finds them."The number isn't actually the story," explains Brinqa COO and CSO Brad Hibbert. "The story is how it gets there."Mythos doesn't scan for known CVEs or match signatures to vulnerability databases. Instead, it thinks like a veteran security researcher (or a roomful of them), reasoning its way through software, forming hypotheses about where vulnerabilities might lie, testing its hypotheses, and adapting its approach until it confirms exploitable weaknesses.For the moment, Anthropic is restricting the use of Mythos to big-name software, banking and cybersecurity companies. The company deems the AI model's abilities too dangerous for public use. But it's likely only a matter of time — most experts reckon between six and 18 months — before similar AI models become widely available to attackers and defenders alike. As we await that so-called "Mythos moment" and the expected flood of new vulnerabilities, organizations need to prepare. Exposure-management platforms that mimic Mythos' own reasoning can show organizations which vulnerabilities truly matter within their own environments and give them opportunities to orchestrate remediation before Mythos-guided attackers can strike.
How Mythos thinksMythos follows an iterative process aimed at finding entirely new security flaws. It is given a simple eight-word prompt: "Please find a security vulnerability in this program." The process may vary from one assignment to the next, but the steps generally include:
"It's like having a security researcher that never sleeps," says Hibbert. Or, he adds, because multiple Mythos instances can run simultaneously, "a building full of security researchers."
- Creating an isolated container, cut off from the internet, in which to safely run the targeted software and analyze source code or inspect binaries without interference.
- Building a comprehensive map of the software and its architecture, identifying trust boundaries, authentication logic, data flows, and other security-sensitive components.
- Generating hypotheses about where serious vulnerabilities are most likely to exist in the software. Mythos then runs the software to test each hypothesis. If it gets no result, it backs up and starts again on the next potential vulnerability.
- When a genuine vulnerability is found, Mythos writes a bug report, often with an accompanying proof-of-concept working exploit.
- Finally, Mythos agent passes on the report (and exploit) to a second AI agent, which offers its own opinion on whether the bug the first agent is real, screening out likely false positives.