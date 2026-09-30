Booz Allen develops new tool to test open RAN security

Booz Allen recently completed a government-funded assessment of an open radio access network (RAN) system using a newly developed fuzzing tool. This tool identified potential security issues within evolving open RAN architectures, as reported by SDx Central.

The initiative, led by Joseph Bull, aimed to provide a reliable security testing tool for the open RAN ecosystem, particularly benefiting new entrants. Traditional penetration testing was enhanced by a new fuzzing tool, developed in collaboration with Virginia Tech using funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. This tool specifically targets potential security vulnerabilities at the APIs connecting open RAN components from different vendors. Bull noted that while open RAN protocols are defined, vendor implementations can introduce nuances, leading to integration challenges.

The fuzzing tool, based on open-source standards, allows for fine-tuning to specific attack types, providing deeper insights into real-world vulnerabilities. Early testing revealed integration issues when combining products from different vendors. Bull acknowledged that cost and the optionality of security features remain challenges for mobile network operators, though security is increasingly becoming a priority.

Source: SDx Central