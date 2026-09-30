New security flaws discovered in Android and Apple devices

Based on information from Tech Radar, Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies has identified 11 security vulnerabilities affecting both Android and Apple devices. Nine of these flaws were found in Apple's operating systems and software, while two impacted Android devices, including Google Pixel phones, and were classified as high severity.

The vulnerabilities in Android allowed for malicious apps to be installed and executed via a crafted NFC tag without user approval. Another flaw enabled existing apps to alter Wi-Fi settings, add certificates, or adjust proxy parameters without requiring additional permissions. Google has since addressed both Android issues in its September 2026 security patches.

For Apple devices, the nine flaws reportedly involved elevated access rights, privacy exposure, and weakened data safeguards. One macOS flaw could grant hostile applications the highest system privileges, while another could expose protected information. A kernel-level flaw was also identified that could lead to device failure or data corruption. Apple has released patches for these vulnerabilities, though the specific operating system versions affected were not detailed. Users of older devices that no longer receive vendor updates remain at the highest risk.

Source: Tech Radar