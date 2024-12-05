Founder Stories: Finding resilience in entrepreneurship with Parham Eftekhari

In this conversation, Parham Eftekhari shares his journey as a cybersecurity founder, discussing the challenges and triumphs he has faced over the years.

He emphasizes the importance of resilience, accountability, and personal growth in the entrepreneurial journey.

Eftekhari reflects on the lessons learned from overcoming adversity and the significance of building a supportive culture within organizations.

He also highlights the need for strategic planning and focus to achieve business success, while encouraging others to embrace their leadership potential and share their experiences.

Other Founder Stories: